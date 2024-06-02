Chris McCausland in 2022 (Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for BAUER)

Producers are confident the Chris McCausland’s fun-loving personality will be a hit with Strictly viewers.

Strictly Come Dancing has signed blind comedian Chris McCausland, a significant first for the popular show.

It follows the BBC dance competition's inclusion of deaf EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, who went on to win the glitterball trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the exact start date for this year's series has not been confirmed at the time of writing, New series of Strictly Come Dancing typically start in mid to late September.

McCausland, a 46-year-old comedian and CBeebies actor, lost his sight at age 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, and has spoken about the challenges he faces.

Producers are confident that McCausland's fun-loving personality will be a hit with viewers, and he is eager to embrace the challenge.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly Come Dancing bosses are delighted by the signing and think Chris will be great on the show. He has a hilarious sense of humour and an infectious personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Producers are really keen to showcase disability on TV and are conscious of how important it is. Chris loves working and doing TV so it’s the perfect project. Chris has spoken openly of his sight issues and is determined to show it won’t hold him back on the ballroom dance floor.”

The Liverpool-born star, who has a 10-year-old daughter, Sophie, with his wife Patricia, has previously shared how losing his sight gradually was "painful."

He said: "When it started happening it was scary and embarrassing. “I got myself into bad situations because I didn’t want to ask for help. I will never be on a level playing field with everyone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCausland's comedy career took off in the early 2000s, and he quickly became a popular figure on the stand-up circuit, known for his observational comedy and ability to connect with audiences. His unique perspective and hilarious anecdotes have earned him numerous television appearances.

The Sun’s Strictly source added: “He’s been gigging non-stop for decades so is a real pro at performing in front of crowds. He is up for the challenge of learning how to dance and is prepared to put in hard work and long hours in training.

“He’s also hoping to have a lot of fun and raise his profile, like a lot of celebs taking part on Strictly. The pro dancers will all want to be partnered with him to embrace a new challenge and a show first.”

Last year, McCausland appeared on Channel 4's reality show Scared of the Dark with stars like Paul Gascoigne and Scarlett Moffatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCausland fronted Channel 4's travel program The Wonders of the World I Can’t See and is a regular comedy panellist on shows like Would I Lie to You?.

He hosts the Radio 4 series You Heard It Here First, and is known to children's TV viewers as Rudi the market trader in the CBeebies show Me Too!

McCausland welcomes more disability representation on screen but vowed to never "bang viewers over the head" with his condition.

He’s previously said: “It’s great that there’s people coming through who are able to represent disability while also having the experience to do the job properly. There’s no point fast-tracking performers on to TV before they’re ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My attitude has always been to represent by not banging you over the head. I think the best way to represent a disability is to make people forget about it whenever possible. It’s always part of you.

“People are interested, you let them in and laugh about it. But if you can do a show where, say, 80 per cent of it isn’t about being blind, that makes it more impactful and funnier when you do talk about it.