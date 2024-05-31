Strictly Come Dancing 'signs up' Bank of Dave star David Fishwick for new series of BBC show
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Fishwick is reported to have made the line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The star of Netflix’s Bank of Dave, is best known for setting up Burnley Savings and Loans in his home town in Lancashire after the 2008 financial crash.
Fishwick has also starred in a Channel 4 documentary as well as the Netflix series. Whilst Strictly won’t be starting until autumn, that doesn’t mean speculation around who will be in the line-up isn’t rife, with Fishwick reported to be getting ready to take on the ballroom.
A source told The Sun: “Strictly think his inspiring back story will win him new fans and shine a spotlight on the amazing work he has done for people and business in Lancashire.” They added: “Dave has told his friends he has accepted and cannot wait to get started."
The news of the reported newest Strictly member comes as the BBC have issued a statement about the Giovanni Pernice Strictly scandal.
What has BBC said about Giovanni Pernice scandal?
The BBC have finally broken their silence on ongoing Strictly scandal involving Giovanni Pernice. The Italian professional dancer quit the show in May after allegations made against him by his celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington.
The BBC issued a statement on Thursday (May 30), stating: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.
“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process. If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.
“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about. Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned.”
Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also sign up to her free weekly column in the NationalWorld newsletter bringing you the latest tv and film news every Thursday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.