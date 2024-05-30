Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The semi-finals for Britain’s Got Talent have been taking place on ITV this week, with Amanda Holden describing one act in particular as ‘horrifying’.

The countdown to the finale of Britain's Got Talent is on, with the live semi-finals of the talent show taking place on ITV this week, and one act, which was described by Amanda Holden as “horrifying” has certainly got everyone talking.

On Wednesday (May 29), sword swallower Heather Holiday, 38, returned to the stage following her staggering audition that saw her swallow six swords in one go. She took things up a notch in the semi-finals, combining swallowing swords whilst undressing and finished her performance by lighting up her throat from the inside with a a lightsabre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her act went down well with the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli loved the performance and gave the 38-year-old American a standing ovation.

Speaking about the act, Holden said: "It is absolutely horrifying to watch. When you pulled out that curvy one, I just didn’t know how that was going to work. My teeth are on edge, everything is on edge to be honest."

She added: "It's amazing. What you do is very skilled." Whilst, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno admitted the act was "quite hot," adding: "I don't know why."

However, fans have been left furious over her performance, with one taking to X, formerly Twitter, to write: "I’m sorry sword swallowing is not an act to be in front of kids !! This sort of entertainment if you can call it that is not fun she does look good definitely like Bruno said Dita Von Teese."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another joked: “Ofcom about to crash," whilst a third questioned how the act would go down with King Charles, they said: "I hope to god that the sword swallower doesn't go through because I don't think King Charles will like or love that. It's not for live or entertainment television it's something you can do behind closed doors."

When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final?

The finale of Britain’s Got Talent will be taking place on Sunday, June 2, on ITV1 from 7.30pm until 10pm.