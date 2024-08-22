Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match of the Day host Jermaine Jenas has been let go by the BBC, but details surrounding the reasons for his departure remain unclear.

According to reports, the former England footballer and presenter has been removed from his roles on both Match of the Day and The One Show following complaints about "inappropriate behaviour".

While the BBC has yet to release specific details, the broadcaster reportedly launched an internal investigation after concerns were raised about Jenas. The investigation led to his quiet removal from BBC channels. A mural at Manchester's Media City HQ, featuring Jenas alongside BBC Sport colleagues Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Alex Scott, has also been taken down.

The 41-year-old former Newcastle midfielder was was widely seen as the natural successor to Lineker as host of Match of the Day, last presented The One Show on July 22 and was part of the Match of the Day panel on May 4. He was notably absent from the first episode of the new season, raising questions among viewers.

Former Newcastle United midfielder Jermaine Jenas | Getty Images

A source told a national newspaper: "This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. A complaint was raised concerning Jermaine's behaviour. After some immediate routine enquiries, the decision was taken to take him off air and terminate his contract."

The BBC's new director of sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, has reportedly been heavily involved in the decision-making process, with the intention of maintaining a clean and transparent working environment.

In the wake of the controversy, Jenas has also parted ways with his long-term agents, M&C Saatchi, and is understood to have instructed lawyers as he seeks to clear his name. Sources close to Jenas insist he is "not happy" with the BBC's decision, and he continues to list The One Show and BBC Sport on his official Instagram and Twitter profiles.

Jenas was last seen on air commentating for TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Ipswich. He also recently posted on Instagram after the Formula E season finale, where he served as a lead presenter alongside Nicki Shields. It is unclear whether TNT Sports is aware of the situation with the BBC.

Jenas's departure from the BBC, where he earned between £190,000 and £194,999 according to official figures, is a significant blow to the network. He was being groomed to take over from Gary Lineker as the anchor of Match of the Day, one of the most coveted and well-paid roles in television.

Jenas had previously expressed his desire to take on the role, saying in October 2021, "Match Of The Day is the biggest job on television, and if I ever got the opportunity of course I’d say yes."

Lineker himself had endorsed Jenas as his successor, stating in November 2021, "Jermaine is my natural successor, I think he’s doing well". While Jenas has yet to comment publicly on the situation, he recently enjoyed a family holiday in Marbella with his wife Ellie and their children.