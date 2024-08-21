Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC presenter Lauren Laverne has revealed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Desert Island Discs presenter revealed on Instagram on Wednesday morning (August 21) that she had been diagnosed with an unidentified cancer. Writing from her hospital bed, the 46-year-old said: "I recently had a cancer diagnosis. It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test and I am expected to make a full recovery.

"I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you: Firstly to medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness. To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much. And of course thank you to my colleagues.... for their support and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laverne, who first grew to fame as part of the pop-punk band Kenickie, has been a key part of the BBC’s music coverage over the past two decades, presenting coverage for events such as Glastonbury. She also presented The Culture Show from 2006 to 2010, before being made host of the long-running BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs show in 2018.

In her Instagram post, Laverne also urged others to not avoid cancer testing, saying: "If you're avoiding a test or putting off an appointment to get yourself checked out please, please do it today," she wrote. "Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything. It's usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."