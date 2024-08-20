Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While headlines are filled with popular music festivals, these classical music alternatives offer a cultural experience like no other - these are the ones I’ve added to my bucket list.

While I have been to numerous popular music festivals, I’ve yet to attend any of the big classical music events of which the UK boasts a great number. From the BBC Proms to the Glyndebourne Opera Festival, there are concerts aplenty to satisfy those looking for an evening of elegance.

Programmes celebrating both homegrown talent, along with famous composers from across the globe can be found. Whether you’re looking for traditional renditions of the classics or more modern interpretations, there’s a wealth of options available.

So I have decided to make it my mission to experience a different type of musical gathering to add to the many live events I’ve already been lucky enough to have attended. Whittling down an extensive list of options, I have made a ‘bucket list’ of seven must see classical music events and festivals.

Male choir and percussion ensemble Asima open the Indian Voices day at the BBC Proms 2009 at the Royal Albert Hall | AFP via Getty Images

Seven must-see UK classical music festivals

BBC Proms

Possibly the most famous of the UK’s classical music events, the varied programme offered by the BBC proms means you are sure to find something to tempt. The good news is, if you don’t live close to the capital, they have now expanded their list of venues, so while much of the programming does still take place in London, you can also catch performances at the Bristol Beacon, Gateshead’s Glasshouse International Centre for Music, various locations around Nottingham, along with chamber concerts in Aberdeen, Belfast, and Newport.

Having launched its programme on July 19, concerts continue until The Last Night of the Proms on September 14, so there’s still time to squeeze something in this year.

Edinburgh International Festival

While for many, the Edinburgh Fringe is the Scottish capital’s cultural beacon, the Edinburgh International Festival offers some of the finest performers and ensembles from the worlds of dance, opera, music and theatre over three weeks in August. Founded in 1947 it continues to attract visitors from across the globe in an unparalleled celebration of the performing arts.

Despite my excitement to experience this for myself, the final performances of this year’s programme of events take place on Sunday (August 25) and, as I reside at the opposite end of the UK, may have to concede this one will have to wait until next year for me.

St Davids Cathedral Festival

A little closer to where I am in Somerset, St Davids Cathedral Festival takes place in Haverfordwest, Wales. During Spring half term a host of talented musicians descend upon the town playing a range of music from orchestral classical to Celtic folk. And it’s not just the music that is breathtaking as the cathedral is located near beaches and coastal walks that will only serve to enhance your cultural experience. The next festival takes place on May 23-28.

Buxton International Festival

Recognised as one of the UK’s leading arts festivals, Buxton International Festival is set in the heart of the beautiful Peak District, showcasing world class opera, music, books and jazz. Another festival which I have missed for this year, having taken place in July, I will have to wait for it to return in 2025. And I might even treat myself to a picnic box from the local tea rooms too!

Glyndebourne Opera Festival

Electrifying, real, intense, creative, moving, extraordinary is how the festival describes its programme of world class opera. Performances take place in the indoor auditorium, and during the extended interval, guests can enjoy a picnic in the gardens. Sounds like bliss - I only wonder why I haven't experienced this already. The festival runs until Sunday (August 25) but if that's too short notice, there are open days on August 31 and September 1 and the Autumn season of opera and concerts starts in October.

Aldeburgh Festival

Founded in 1948 by composer Benjamin Britten, singer Peter Pears and librettist/producer Eric Crozier, its provenance alone means it has to feature on the bucket list. Set along the Suffolk coast, the Aldeburgh Festival features new commissions, world-premieres and international stars in a celebration of all things classical.

Run by charity, Britten Pears Arts, they aim to use music to transform people’s lives, saying, “we want the arts to effect powerful positive change in, and for, society; or, as Britten himself would have put it, making the arts useful", which is a mission I can really get behind. Another June festival, I have plenty of time to organise logistics for this one.

Classic FM Live for orchestral fireworks at the Albert Hall

Finally, as a regular listener to the station, the Classic FM Live for orchestral fireworks at the Albert Hall must get a mention, despite not being an actual ‘festival’. Hosted by the famous voices of the airwaves, Classic FM presenters will be on stage as some of the most famous classical music composed from within our shores, is celebrated.

Performed by the renowned Philharmonia Orchestra and conducted by Ben Palmer, dramatic lights and fireworks and the mighty Royal Albert Hall Organ will accompany the musicians in a stunning finale. The event is taking place on October 21 and tickets are still available. Good thing my birthday is coming up - now to drop some hints...