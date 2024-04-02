Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Classic FM's Hall of Fame, the annual survey and chart run by Classic FM, has dropped after a celebrated long weekend on the broadcaster compiling the world's most popular classical pieces as voted on by the listeners of Classic FM.

Listeners are encouraged to vote for their favourite classical music pieces online or through other methods promoted by the station. The results are then tallied to produce the list, which is revealed in a marathon broadcast. Each piece of music in the countdown is played and often accompanied by insights, stories about the composers, and the history behind the compositions.

The Hall of Fame not only reflects current musical tastes but also promotes classical music's vast and varied repertoire, introducing audiences to new works and composers alongside celebrated classics. It serves as a barometer for the popularity of classical music pieces, with some compositions holding strong in the top ranks for many years, while new entries can also appear, reflecting changing trends and discoveries within the classical music world

So what made the top 10 on this year’s list, and how can you catch up on the full 300-strong list of classical songs that made the Hall of Fame this year?

What were the top ten songs in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024?

While the Hall of Fame 2024 list extends into 300 songs, all of which can be caught up on Classic FM’s on-demand player through their website, here are the top ten songs that appeared in this year’s list:

Piano Concerto Number 2 - Sergei Rachmaninov The Lark Ascending - Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis - Ralph Vaughan Williams Enigma Variations (includes Nimrod) - Edward Elgar Piano Concerto No.5 (‘Emperor’) - Ludwig van Beethoven The Planets (includes Jupiter) - Gustav Holst Symphony No.9 (‘Choral’ – includes Ode to Joy) - Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major - Dmitri Shostakovich Schindler’s List - John Williams

Where can I catch up and listen to the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024?