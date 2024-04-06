The orchestra performs during the opening ceremony of the 80th Vienna Philharmonic Ball at Musikverein in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

This week, Classic FM released their 'Hall of Fame' for 2024 and it's the perfect opportunity to delve into this elitist genre. And yes, it is elitist, but it shouldn’t be.

Last year, the managing director of the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), Dame Kathryn McDowell, said classical music is becoming the “preserve of the privately educated”, with the subject disappearing from state school curriculums. This is a great shame as those who have a musical gift, or those who could simply have their life enriched by enjoying classical works, are missing out due to the size of their parents’ bank balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was lucky enough to grow up at a time when an attempt was being made to level the playing field and free music lessons were offered to the less affluent. Unlike most disadvantaged children today, when I was growing up in a council house in the 80s and 90s, I was able to learn the flute at secondary school, playing in an orchestra and enjoying it enormously - all thanks to a scheme which loaned an instrument and covered the cost of lessons for 'poor kids’.

However, that stereotype of classical music being for the rich was a hard one to shake and, at the end of my GCSE years, my loaned flute was handed back and I put all thoughts of orchestral endeavours out of my head - for two decades. Only in recent years, as I thought about ensuring my children's education was as fully rounded as those attending private schools, did I consider that the stereotype of classical music being only for the well-heeled was perhaps what had prevented me from featuring these glorious sounds in my daily life.

And so, I set about bringing classical music back into my home and I’d encourage anyone to do the same. You never know until you try, and why should we let the rich people have all the fun?

So my first move, for both myself and my children, was to start playing classical music at home. Next time you are reaching for Spotify for some background sounds, or chill out tunes, or even something upbeat to do a workout too, I challenge you to look for a classical playlist instead, you might be surprised what you find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My next tip is to find the songs you most enjoy. Just like any music, there will be artists you like and those you don't - Beethoven might float your boat or perhaps you're more of a Bach fan. Perhaps you will want something more up-to-date and prefer works by Hans Zimmer or John Williams. And ‘classical music’ is such a broad term covering a hugely diverse genre - you might love to baroque your socks off, or you might be a romantic at heart. Just because you don't like one type doesn't mean you should write off the lot.

Listen out for orchestral pieces in films and maybe make a playlist - when a movie moves you, the acting is almost always reinforced by the musical score. Next time you find yourself hiding behind a cushion, or silently weeping into one, make a point of noticing what's happening with the music in the background. Listening to a film score, or pieces from it, could take you right back to watching your favourite films.

Just like with any music, watching it live takes it to the next level. So if you go out to gigs, why not include the occasional foray to classical concerts? That could be anything from a grand night at the opera, to finding a college quartet playing at the local village hall.

Sometimes what holds people back is the fear of feeling a fraud, like there is some level of education you need to attain before being able to fully appreciate classical music. This is complete nonsense and you don’t need to take my word for it either, there are some great podcasts aimed at bringing classical music to the masses. Two of my favourites are; That Classical Podcast, where Kelly, Sascha and Chris talk about classical music while making you laugh, and BBC's Classical Fix, which describes itself as for 'classical newbies'. Give them a go, they are well worth a listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad