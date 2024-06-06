Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrated Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu is set to return to the United Kingdom for a Spring 2025 tour alongside his Johan Strauss Orchestra.

Renowned Dutch violinist Andre Rieu is set to take audiences on a classical odyssey again in 2025, with the classical musician bringing the Johan Strauss Orchestra with him throughout Spring.

The “King of Waltz” is set to perform in Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, London and Birmingham, while fans over in Northern Ireland and Eire will get two whistlestop performances in between his shows at the OVO Hydro and the OVO Arena Wembley.

Rieu has amassed over a million sales of his works, becoming a global sensation in the classical music community after the release of his concert series, "The Second Waltz." The series highlighted Rieu's unique blend of classical music, waltzes and incredible stage presence, gained widespread acclaim and introduced him to a global audience.

Where is Andre Rieu performing on his 2025 UK tour?

The multi-award-winning violinist and composer is set for six shows in the United Kingdom, starting in early April 2025 (Picture: Marcel van Hoorn.)

Andre Rieu and the Johan Strauss Orchestra have been confirmed to be performing at the following locations on the following dates.

Where can I get tickets to see Andre Rieu during his 2025 UK tour?

Presale Access

Presale tickets to see Andre Rieu in Manchester of Glasgow are currently open to those who have access to either the Co-Op Live or OVO Hydro presales.

General ticket sales

Tickets to see Andre Rieu perform in Glasgow and Manchester will be available from June 7 2024 at 12pm through Ticketmaster, while tickets to his remaining shows will be available through links on his official website on the same day.

What could Andre Rieu perform on his 2025 UK tour?

We’re not certain if the tour will be a completely different experience to what those in Europe at his last few concerts were, but according to Setlist.FM Rieu performed the following compositions during his performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands in early 2024.

Set 1

Entry of the Gladiators

Granada

Nessun Dorma

Das Kleine Glöckchen

Voila (with Emma Kok)

Ein bißchen Frieden (Nicole cover) (with Emma Kok)

Im Weissen Rössl

Set 2

My Heart Will Go On (Céline Dion cover)

Golden Silber

Nich Yaka Misiachna

March of the Toreadors

Vilja Song (Franz Lehár cover)

An der Schöne Blauwe Donau

Halleluja

Set 3