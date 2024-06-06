Andre Rieu 2025 UK Tour: renowned Dutch violinist to return to UK for Spring tour - tour dates and tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Renowned Dutch violinist Andre Rieu is set to take audiences on a classical odyssey again in 2025, with the classical musician bringing the Johan Strauss Orchestra with him throughout Spring.
The “King of Waltz” is set to perform in Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, London and Birmingham, while fans over in Northern Ireland and Eire will get two whistlestop performances in between his shows at the OVO Hydro and the OVO Arena Wembley.
Rieu has amassed over a million sales of his works, becoming a global sensation in the classical music community after the release of his concert series, "The Second Waltz." The series highlighted Rieu's unique blend of classical music, waltzes and incredible stage presence, gained widespread acclaim and introduced him to a global audience.
The musician has also won countless awards for his performances, including the World Music Award for Best Selling Classical Artist in 2002 and 2009, the Classic BRIT Award for Album of the Year in 2008, the Goldene Kamera (Golden Camera) award for Best Music International in 2009 and the German Echo Klassik award for Bestselling Classical Album of the Year in 2011 and 2013 - to name a mere few.
Where is Andre Rieu performing on his 2025 UK tour?
Andre Rieu and the Johan Strauss Orchestra have been confirmed to be performing at the following locations on the following dates.
- April 2 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- April 3 2025: Co-Op Live, Manchester
- April 4 2025: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- April 5 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 9 2025: OVO Arena Wembley, London
- May 10 2025: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
Where can I get tickets to see Andre Rieu during his 2025 UK tour?
Presale Access
Presale tickets to see Andre Rieu in Manchester of Glasgow are currently open to those who have access to either the Co-Op Live or OVO Hydro presales.
General ticket sales
Tickets to see Andre Rieu perform in Glasgow and Manchester will be available from June 7 2024 at 12pm through Ticketmaster, while tickets to his remaining shows will be available through links on his official website on the same day.
What could Andre Rieu perform on his 2025 UK tour?
We’re not certain if the tour will be a completely different experience to what those in Europe at his last few concerts were, but according to Setlist.FM Rieu performed the following compositions during his performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands in early 2024.
Set 1
- Entry of the Gladiators
- Granada
- Nessun Dorma
- Das Kleine Glöckchen
- Voila (with Emma Kok)
- Ein bißchen Frieden (Nicole cover) (with Emma Kok)
- Im Weissen Rössl
Set 2
- My Heart Will Go On (Céline Dion cover)
- Golden Silber
- Nich Yaka Misiachna
- March of the Toreadors
- Vilja Song (Franz Lehár cover)
- An der Schöne Blauwe Donau
- Halleluja
Set 3
- Radetzky March
- Wiener Blut
- Boogie Woogie
- I Can't Help Falling In Love With You (Elvis Presley cover)
- Twee Ogen Zo Blauw / Aan De Amsterdamse Grachten / Tulpen Uit Amsterdam / Geef Mij Maar Amsterdam
- Sirtaki
- I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover) (with Dorona Alberti)
- Live Is Life (Opus cover)
- Adieu Mein Kleiner Gardeoffizier
- Marina
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.