The BBC has paid tribute to ‘brilliant’ TV writer Jude Tindall after it was confirmed that she had passed away only days before a show of her is set to premiere on BBC1.

Tindall was well-regarded for her work on cosy crime shows such as Shakespeare and Hathaway, Sister Boniface and Father Brown. She also contributed to long-running hit shows such as Doctors and Casualty.

In a statement shared by BBC Studios, bosses said: "We’re sorry to share the news of the sad passing of the much-loved creator of Sister Boniface, co-creator of Shakespeare and Hathaway and master of cosy crime, Jude Tindall.

"Jude was a brilliant writer, scripting countless episodes of Sister Boniface, Father Brown, Casualty, Land Girls and Doctors. Those who had the privilege to work with her will know just how passionate she was about her shows and how generous she was in helping to develop the next generation of writers and producers.”

Jude Tindall, writer of hit cosy crime dramas 'Shakespeare and Hathaway' and 'Sister Boniface Mysteries', has died. | BBC

Ms Tindall’s death comes only days before her series Sister Boniface is set to premiere on BBC1. The statement from BBC Studios added: "She’ll be deeply missed by the BBC Studios Drama team and our thoughts remain with her family. With Sister Boniface Series 1 starting on BBC One this Friday, the first episode will be dedicated to Jude’s memory.”

Sister Boniface Mysteries, a spin-off of Father Brown, became a hit when it launched in 2022, with Shakespeare and Hathaway, starring Jo Joyner and Mark Benton, also picking up a legion of fans during its run from 2018 to 2022. Filming had just begun on the fourth series of Sister Boniface Mysteries, with the show being broadcast from series one beginning at 2pm on Friday, August 23.

UKTV channel U&Dave also paid tribute to the talented writer after her passing. Channel bosses said: "We’re sorry to have to share the news of the sad passing of much-loved creator of Sister Boniface & co-creator of Shakespeare & Hathaway, Jude Tindall. Our thoughts remain with her friends. What are your fondest memories from the work Jude created."