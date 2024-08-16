Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Ian ‘H’ Watkins is part of nineties pop group Steps.

The Steps singer was left in tears following a kitchen disaster on Thursday's episode of Celebrity MasterChef. During the episode the celebrities were split into two teams.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and Radio host Edith Bowman were part of the blue team. With This Morning presenter Craig Doyle paired up with H for the red team. MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode challenge the celebs to create a pastry masterpiece.

Sounds simple enough however, there was a catch. To showcase their team skills each pair had to make identical pastries. The deserts both had to look and taste the same. John Torode explained: "The big twist here is that only one member from each team will have the recipe so you're going to have to communicate to each other, otherwise you're not going to get the task done.”

Things were going well for both teams but with only 10 minutes left of the challenge disaster struck. H’s pastry crumbled as he said “Oh no I've just squished it. Oh my God, this is a car crash."

The singer presented his ‘car crash’ dessert to the judges who surprisingly loved it and said it tasted great. John explained: “Your chocolate filling, because of timing it wasn't set and it started to come out on the side but now it's cooled out the filling is lovely and creamy and rich. That's really, really good."

In disbelief H turned to his teammate and said: “I feel like crying," as the ITV host embraced him and said: “well done mate”.

Sadly it wasn’t good news for the blue time as Charlotte Crosby became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the series.

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 continues and is available to watch on BBC One Tuesday, Thursday and Friday or catch up BBC iPlayer.

