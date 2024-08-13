Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The infamous MasterChef Kitchen is going to be back in full force tonight, playing host to five new celebrities and a lot of cooking.

Each week the celebs will go face to face to impress the judges through different chopping, cooking and tasting challenges. Who will secure the masterchef trophy, and who will be going home empty handed?

Iconic MasterChef judges, Gregg Wallace and John Torrode, will be evaluating the contestants on all things chopping, cooking and baking as these celebs come face to face with the true pressure of the MasterChef kitchen. Will these celebrities be able to survive the heat of the kitchen, and will it live up to what they have watched on TV before.

With only five out of the 20 contestants being introduced in week one of the competition, it’s off to a fiery start already. The starting lineup currently hosts Pop Star from Steps, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, TV and Radio presenter Edith Bowman, Reality star and Influencer, Charlotte Crosby, TV and Radio presenter Craig Doyle and finally TV and Radio presenter Snoochie Shy.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins, well known for his involvement as ‘H’ from the group Steps, is taking part in MasterChef | BBC/Shine TV

Ian ‘H’ Watkins, well known for his involvement as ‘H’ from the group Steps, is keen for a challenge to boost his cooking skills. H told the BBC that “I'm an expert with the air fryer and the microwave, so I wanted to take on Celebrity MasterChef to develop a skill that I could involve my children and family with going forward.”

Whilst the pressure of staring on Celebrity MasterChef is understandable, the contestants seem to be excited for the challenge that lies ahead.

Former Geordie Shore star, Charlotte Crosby, said to the BBC: “Walking into the MasterChef kitchen for the first time was surreal. To see the setup and the real thing, and to be there after watching it for years on TV, was a very big pinch-me moment.”

As the pressure mounts up, who will exceed in the first challenge and display a dish that blows away the palettes of the judging table.

Celebrity MasterChef will be live at 8pm on Tuesday 13th August, available to watch on BBC One.