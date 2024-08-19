Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Actress Vicki Michelle has updated fans on social media following a serious accident.

The EastEnders actress, 73, was rushed to hospital following a fall that left her with a broken shoulder. The soap star played Jo Cotton who is the secret wife of Tom Cotton (Brian Conley) in the BBC One TV soap.

Vicki, who was made an MBE for services to charity in 2010, updated fans on social media and shared a snap of herself smiling with her arm in a sling. She wrote: “So sorry everyone No Vix Mix Sunday this week. I've had a nasty fall and broken my shoulder. Ouch. Bloody painful. Me at hospital. Hopefully be with you next week. Missing you already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the post. TV personality Anthea Turner wrote: “Awwwww Speedy recovery”. One fan wrote: “Sorry to hear that Vicki. Please do look after yourself! Hope you’re all healed up and feeling better very soon.” Another fan added: “Oh god. Wishing you well. Look after yourself darling x x”

Vicki made her EastEnders debut in March 2023. She is best known for playing Yvette Carte-Blanche in the comedy series ‘Allo Allo; (1982-1992). Vicki previously starred in rival soap Emmerdale as Patricia Foster from 2007 to 2009. The actress is also a radio presenter, businesswoman, film producer and former model.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.