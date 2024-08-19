EastEnders actress Vicki Michelle updates fans after serious accident left her with broken bones
The EastEnders actress, 73, was rushed to hospital following a fall that left her with a broken shoulder. The soap star played Jo Cotton who is the secret wife of Tom Cotton (Brian Conley) in the BBC One TV soap.
Vicki, who was made an MBE for services to charity in 2010, updated fans on social media and shared a snap of herself smiling with her arm in a sling. She wrote: “So sorry everyone No Vix Mix Sunday this week. I've had a nasty fall and broken my shoulder. Ouch. Bloody painful. Me at hospital. Hopefully be with you next week. Missing you already.”
Friends and fans were quick to comment on the post. TV personality Anthea Turner wrote: “Awwwww Speedy recovery”. One fan wrote: “Sorry to hear that Vicki. Please do look after yourself! Hope you’re all healed up and feeling better very soon.” Another fan added: “Oh god. Wishing you well. Look after yourself darling x x”
Vicki made her EastEnders debut in March 2023. She is best known for playing Yvette Carte-Blanche in the comedy series ‘Allo Allo; (1982-1992). Vicki previously starred in rival soap Emmerdale as Patricia Foster from 2007 to 2009. The actress is also a radio presenter, businesswoman, film producer and former model.
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.
