Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney shared an emotional tribute on the one year anniversary of mother’s sudden death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Gaffney found his mother’s body after she died from a sudden heart attack on August 13 2023. The EastEnders star, 46, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mum in an emotional post.

The actor shared a picture of his mother Marian Gaffney and wrote the caption: “So, a year ago today, the worst thing happened to me. Whilst it’s the one inevitable thing in life losing a parent, when it happens, oh wow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing prepared me for going to pick my mum up for a routine Sunday roast and finding her passed away. What I saw shall remain private, but it will haunt me forever. Sudden heart attacks are a thing. One day you can be here, the next gone, literally simple as that.

He continued “I am not one to share my grief on social media. However, I just wanted to say it’s been a tough year for me and maybe I’ve done things uncharacteristically. Grief hits in many ways.

“Mum, the legacy you have left behind is what gets me out of bed every day. You touched peoples hearts and you were selfless to the end. We will raise a glass to you today. I love and miss you today, tomorrow and forever.”

The actor, who is best known for playing Robbie Jackson in the BBC One soap, post was flooded with comments to give their condolences including former co-stars Natalie Cassidy wrote: “Love you so much" and Charlie Brooks added a love heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor last appeared on TV in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here All Stars series in April 2023. He starred alongside Helen Flanagan, Joe Swash and winner Myleene Klass.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now