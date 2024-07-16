Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An EastEnders legend from the soap’s dim and distant past is about to return to Albert Square - and he is set to stir up trouble once again.

Michael French will make another appearance as David Wicks for a short stint later this year - a part he played for four years in the 1990s.

The silver-tongued ladies’ man previously had a feud with his stepbrother Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), which led to an affair with Ian’s then-wife Cindy (Michelle Collins). He worked at Frank Butcher’s (Mike Reid)’s car lot... and after starting to have feelings for Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), learned he was in fact her father.

David is the son of Walford’s matriarch Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), and Pete Beale (Peter Dean), and last returned after the death of nemesis Derek Branning (Jamie Foreman) in 2013, while seeking to rekindle his relationship with teen sweetheart, Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson), but things weren’t meant to be and David left Walford alone once again after she called time on their relationship. He was a no-show at their wedding - due to suffering a sudden heart attack.

Speaking about the return, French said: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer added: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary. David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”