Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EastEnders fans fear popular star James Bye will quit the soap due to not having much screen time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Bye,40, has played plays Martin Fowler in the BBC One soap since 2014. Martin Fowler has been a loved character since his arrival in 1985.

James is the third actor to play the star after he took on the role in 2014 after his predecessor James Alexandrou (1996-2007). Martin was the first baby to be born in EastEnders (Jon Peyton Price 1985-1996) and holds a special place in fans hearts and the history of the soap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, over recent months the popular character hasn’t had many big storylines. He went away to see his sister Michelle for a few months in Australia and when he got back he caught ex-Stacey Slater kissing Jack Branning but hasn’t really done much since.

Now fans fear that the actor will quit the soap out of boredom. Taking to social media one fan wrote: “I just hope James doesn't quit out of boredom. I will be gutted if this happens.”

Another added: “I don't think the writers know what to do with him. He seems like a spare part.” Whilst a third commented: “Please bosses, give Martin some storylines.”

Although a few fans appeared to have another explanation as to why James Bye hasn't been on our TV screens much recently. According to the fan the reason why the actor is missing from major storylines is that his wife had a baby “last year” and “has been on a reduced filming schedule as part of a pre-agreed paternity arrangement for the last 12 months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bye and wife Victoria have four sons Edward, eight, Louis, six, and Hugo, three and baby Rufus who was born in 2023.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Tuesday.