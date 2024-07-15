Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EastEnders air shock return in BBC iPlayer episode ahead of Tuesday nights programme on BBC One.

The BBC One soap sees a legendary EastEnders actor return after leaving in 2017 after being forced out of Walford - and it's a good one. The shock return was aired on BBC iPlayer ahead of tonight's episode on TV tonight (July 15).

Major Spoilers ahead: In Monday’s episode Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) becomes suspicious of husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt). Ian has appeared to be hiding a big secret over the past few weeks leading Cindy to think he’s having an affair.

Cindy voices her concerns to mother-in-law Kathy as she thinks she's covering for her son. She explains that things haven't been quite right between the pair recently and Kathy is quick to remind her that she was the one who kissed George.

Kathy advises her daughter-in-law to get things out in the open and talk to Ian. Cindy decides to confront her husband and asks if he's having an affair which he denies, however she later finds a mysterious address in his sat nav to the Cotswolds.

Later on Ian leaves Albert Square and Cindy borrows George's car to follow him. She arrives at the address in the Cotswolds and knocks on the door and when Ian answers she barges in demanding to know what is going on…

Who does she find him in the house with? None other than his ex-wife Jane Beale (doof doof doof).

Actress Laurie Brett will reprise her role as Jane Beale for the first time in seven years. Her character Jane was forced out of Walford in 2017 by Max Branning but why is she back? Has Ian been cheating on his ex-wife Cindy with his other ex-wife Jane. And what will Jane’s son Bobby think about his mother's return?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

