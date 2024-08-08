Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bianca Jackson is heading back to Albert Square but unbeknown to her, so is her estranged father David Wicks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Patsy Palmer is heading back to EastEnders after a short break. The actress has played the role of loud mouth Bianca Jackson in the BBC One soap since 1993. The soap legend will be making a return to Walford in the upcoming weeks after leaving due to falling out with younger sister Sonia Jackson.

A lot has changed since Bianca’s shock exit as she drove off in to the distance in her Taco van. Brother-in-law Reiss Colwell recently murdered his comatose wife Debbie to rid himself of rising hospital bills. Just before Bianca left in June she ceremoniously outed sister, Sonia Jackson, and Reiss, for stealing money from his wife in front of horrified onlookers in The Vic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sonia has since forgiven Bianca after Kat Slater intervened to make her aware of Bianca’s recent struggles,, but the pair haven’t seen or spoken to each other since. Will Bianca work out that Reiss is guilty and help Sonia get away from him?

But that’s not all the drama Bianca will be coming back to as unbeknown to her, dad David Wicks is also on his way back to Walford. Bianca and David last saw each other ten years ago before he left to live in America following the breakdown of his relationship with Bianca’s mother, Carol Jackson. Whilst the father daughter duo undoubtedly love each other, their relationship has always been complicated.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now