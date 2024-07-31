Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans have branded Reiss Colwell “boring and annoying” and are now calling for writers to get rid of the star.

The character Reiss Colwell, played by Jonny Freeman, arrived in Albert Square in December 2022 as the great-nephew of icon Dot Branning.

After he began dating Sonia Fowler, the couple started IVF treatment in a hope to have a family. However, it was revealed that Reiss had been stealing the money from his wife Debbie who was in a coma after she had a stroke.

Following his financial struggles, Reiss murdered his wife to free himself of the rising medical bills to pay for her care. He smothered her with a pillow in shocking scenes and now the police are probing her death after her parents recently arrived in Walford.

Despite the dramatic soap storyline BBC One fans have gotten fed up with the character. Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “Please get rid of Reiss ASAP he's so boring and annoying.”

Another added: “Reiss is the worst character in the history of characters awful." With a third person commenting “This Reese storyline is boring, can you get rid of him please!! the character is awful and is ruining the show!”

This comes after it was recently reported that actress Natalie Cassidy who plays Sonia Fowler will be taking a break from EastEnders. According to Digital Spy the actress will be taking a short break to host a new four-part series called What's the Big Deal? That will air on More 4 later this year.

Natalie has played Sonia since 1993 as the younger sister of Bianca Jackson daughter of Carol Jackson who was recently rumoured to be making a comeback for the 40th anniversary.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.