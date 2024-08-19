Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Farrar had to rush his daughter to hospital following a nasty fall.

The actor, 37, was forced to cut his family holiday short after his three-year-old daughter had a nasty fall. The EastEnders star who plays Zack Hudson in the BBC One soap took to Instagram to explain what happened.

James Farrar shared a family video of himself, wife Ali Roff Farrer and daughter Summer. He wrote the caption: “We didn’t finish documenting our road trip because soon after this shot we heard news of the sudden and unexpected death of an adored family member. A few hours later my Mum ends up in hospital. Then yesterday, Summer had a fall on her head and was rushed to A&E (she’s okay). When it rains it pours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a family we are built to find the positives…but we just can’t find them here. It all feels cruel. Aunty Denny was good to her core. My best mate said there aren’t many people in this world that are just GOOD. The hurt so many of us are feeling is proof of who she was.

“Grief is the price we pay for love. I won’t stop loving, deeply. So I’ll have to accept the deep pain of grieving. That’s life. Enjoy every moment with your family this summer. Love x”

The family were enjoying a family road trip around Europe and had visited France, Switzerland and Italy before tragedy struck. The actor has been taking a break from the soap after a busy schedule and his on-screen love interest Whitney Dean’s (Shona McGarty) EastEnders exit.

The on-screen couple were due to get married but on the day of the wedding it was revealed Zack had slept with Whitney’s best friend and maid of honour Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders airs from Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.