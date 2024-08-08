Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Jacqueline Jossa launches a brand new range for In The Style featuring the must-have colour for Autumn 2024.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa, 31, continues on her fashion streak with a brand new collection for online fashion brand In The Style. The actress, who recently put her £2 million house up for sale, has previously launched several collections for the brand including the occasion wear and swimwear wear range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacqueline definitely has her finger on the fashion pulse as she launches the new ‘Summer Nights’ collection featuring new designs and prints as well as the ‘espresso’ colour. This will be the number colour you will be seeing everywhere next season. Believe me from outfits and accessories to makeup and new hair colours. Thanks to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit single ‘Espresso’ this is the only shade to be seen in.

The Summer Nights range features items that will work perfectly for the seasonal transition from summer to Autumn. Taking to Instagram Jacqueline wrote: “You guys have gone crazy for this collection and I don’t blame you as it’s sooo gorgeous! It’s the perfect range for any occasions you have remaining this summer & beyond.” The collection features dresses, tops and co-ord’s in new prints and colours all items available in sizes 6-28.

These are my favourite items from the Summer Nights collection.

Acetate Slinky Drape Wrap Long Sleeve Mini Dress £35 - Oh My God! I don't have anything planned but I will be booking something just to wear this dress. I absolutely love it with the long sleeves and figure hugging wrap. This dress will suit every shape and size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stripe Printed Mesh Bodycon Midaxi Dress £35 - As someone who is on the taller side I’m always drawn to a midaxi length dress. It’s classy and chic as well as having a high neck. I think this dress would work well for special occasion or work.

Acetate Slinky Bodysuit £28 - Bodysuits are everywhere right now and a must have wardrobe essential. I have about 10 black ones in my wardrobe so adding a different colour for Autumn would be a great way to instantly update your style. Pair with black jeans for the perfect ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo.

Devore Bodysuit £25 - I like my coffee black and speaking of black bodysuits you can never have enough. I love the mesh sleeves and floral lace detail on this bodysuit which is definitely more for Autumn than summer. This would look amazing with a leather look midi skirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plisse Belted Mini Dress £40 - OK, I’ll admit this dress is more of a caramel latte shade than espresso but it has to be in my favourites list as it is stunning. The plisse style is easy to wear and the belt cinches you in at the waist.

I think this collection has to be my absolute favourite and the best from the actress, so far - adds all to basket. “That's that me espresso.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now