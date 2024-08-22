Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EastEnders fans are convinced we will be seeing a familiar character return to Walford.

The BBC One soap has seen plenty of comebacks over the years and even see some morph into completely different people. Now after a comment made by Kathy Beale, fans have been speculating that a major star is heading back to Albert Square.

In a recent episode Kathy commented on how her son Ben Mitchell had lost a lot of weight. Ben is currently in prison in the US for credit card fraud. EastEnders fans believe this means that the character will be making a comeback but possibly with a new face.

The character Ben Mitchell first arrived on the soap back in 1996 and has been played by six different characters. He is the son of Kathy Beale and Phil Mitchell when they were married.

Matthew Silver appeared as baby Ben (1996 - 1998), Morgan Whittle played him as a toddler (1999 - 2001). After a five-year absence from the series, Charlie Jones stepped into the role in 2006. In 2010, the character was recast again with Joshua Pascoe until he left in 2012.

Harry Reid made his debut as Ben Mitchell in 2014 but the character was written out by 2018. However, he made his comeback and was reintroduced in 2019 with the role taken on by Max Bowden.

Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “ I think he's undergoing his regeneration. Which of the previous Bens were skinniest?" Another person added: “I think Harry Reid was the skinniest.” A third commented: “Honestly, if/when Ben comes back, I honestly think what's most likely is either Max returns or we get a Ben #7.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

