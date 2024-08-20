Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soap star Richard Blackwood was due to return to the soap, but has confirmed he has quit.

Richard Blackwood has confirmed he has quit the Channel 4 soap after four years. The actor, 52, made his Hollyoaks debut as Felix Westwood in 2020. His character was last seen in January when he was in a car crash with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) which led to the death of Ella Richardson.

According to The Sun Richard Blackwood confirmed his exit when he appeared on the Rated 18 Show, he said: "Okay so officially I've left Hollyoaks now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “ If you want to go further, you do three or four tops, after that you are cemented into the show - your name is fixed, so casting people don't wanna even see you."

Hollyoaks has not yet confirmed the news. This comes after the Channel 4 soap announced a huge cast cull with major actors being axed. Jamie Lomas confirmed he would be leaving the soap at the end of the year. Over 20 actors have either left or been axed since the announcement in February.

Before he starred in Hollyoaks Richard Blackwood played Vincent Hunnard in rival soap EastEnders. The actor was in the role from 2015 to 2018 so the question is will the actor return to EastEnders?

Well it doesn’t look likely…Vincent was brutally murdered in 2018 and shot dead by allies of gangster Aidan Maguire. His death wasn’t officially confirmed until three years later. However, stranger things have happened in the world of soaps and characters have been brought back from the dead over the years, most recently Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who knows maybe Vincent faked his death and has also been living in witness protection?

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now