Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas has welcomed a baby daughter with his fiancée Jess Bell.

The Hollyoaks star, 49, first revealed that his cosmetic dentist partner, 35, was pregnant with their first child together back in February, in a sweet post on Valentine's Day. The couple, who have been together since 2021, became parents to Bella Nevaeh last month after an "emotional" labour.

Jamie and Jess had planned a "zen" home birth, but instead welcomed Bella in hospital on 29 July after Jess's labour lasted two days. Little Bella's arrival came as a “surprise” to the couple as they were not planning on having children together - but they are certainly delighted that she is here.

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas has welcomed a baby daughter with his fiancée Jess Bell. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jamie is already father to daughter Polly, 13, from his marriage to Kym Marsh and a son Billy, 18, from a previous relationship. Posing for a series of stunning snaps for OK! magazine, Jamie, who is set to leave his role as Warren Fox on the Channel 4 soap, told the publication: 'She was a surprise, but a great one. Jess has always said she didn’t want children and I already have two.

“I’ve always said that if Jess ever changed her mind and wanted a baby, I’d never deprive her of that. And then Bella just happened.”

Jess shared: “I’m very grateful for the surprise because I would never have chosen to have one myself. I’m so happy and besotted. Bella is the best thing that has ever happened. She was meant to be.”

In their interview, they told how Jamie's older daughter had initially wanted to be present at the birth, but couldn't once Jess was moved to the hospital. The couple also praised Polly for being hands on with her little sister, with Jamie remarking that it makes him '”so emotional” seeing the sisters together.