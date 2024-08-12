Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollyoaks actress Ela-May Demircan has confirmed she will be leaving the soap later this year.

The actress, 18, is best known for playing Leah Barnes in Hollyoaks and first appeared on the Channel 4 soap when she was just four years old. Speaking to The Sun a source said: "Ela-May has loved her time on the soap but it's time to move on. She's hugely talented and can't wait to play new roles after so long playing Leah."

Ela-May’s character Leah Barnes is the daughter of Amy Barnes (Ashley Slanina-Davies) and after she was murdered in 2017 Leah was left in the care of Amy’s ex-partner Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

The actress's departure comes after Hollyoaks producers Lime Pictures announced the soap would see major episodes and cast cutbacks. The soap has been cut from five episodes to just three a week and the cast has already seen over 20 actors axed or leave.

Since then several actors have left or been axed from the show including Stephanie Waring, Owen Warner, Ross Adams, Jamelia and Jamie Lomas. Stephanie is the only longest-serving cast member who has been axed from the soap after 28 years playing the iconic character Cindy Cunningham.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

