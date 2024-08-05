Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony loses legal battle against soap after race and disability allegations
Lysette Anthony, 60, is best known for playing Marnie Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap from 2016 until 2022 when her character died. The actress, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when she was 52, claimed she was a victim of race discrimination and disability by production company Lime Pictures.
The former Hollyoaks star claimed her on-screen time was reduced and according to The Sun staff failed to “correct inaccuracies which suggested she was racist in publications”. The media outlet also reported that a Liverpool employment tribunal threw out Ms Anthony’s claim as “she failed to reply to requests for further details.”
After leaving Hollyoaks, Lysette Anthony went on to star in seven episodes of BBC soap Doctors before it was cancelled in October 2023 (the last episode is set to air in December). She has also just finished working on the ‘Book of Nightmares’ project which stars Steven Craine and is currently in post-production.
Hollyoaks is undergoing major changes after the production company announced episode cutbacks and cast cull in February 2024. The long-running soap will air three episodes instead of five per week and over 20 cast members have been axed or left the soap.
Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.
