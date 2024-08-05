Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Lysette Anthony has reportedly lost the legal claim she brought to Hollyoaks over race discrimination and disability allegations.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lysette Anthony, 60, is best known for playing Marnie Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap from 2016 until 2022 when her character died. The actress, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease when she was 52, claimed she was a victim of race discrimination and disability by production company Lime Pictures.

The former Hollyoaks star claimed her on-screen time was reduced and according to The Sun staff failed to “correct inaccuracies which suggested she was racist in publications”. The media outlet also reported that a Liverpool employment tribunal threw out Ms Anthony’s claim as “she failed to reply to requests for further details.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving Hollyoaks, Lysette Anthony went on to star in seven episodes of BBC soap Doctors before it was cancelled in October 2023 (the last episode is set to air in December). She has also just finished working on the ‘Book of Nightmares’ project which stars Steven Craine and is currently in post-production.

Hollyoaks is undergoing major changes after the production company announced episode cutbacks and cast cull in February 2024. The long-running soap will air three episodes instead of five per week and over 20 cast members have been axed or left the soap.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now