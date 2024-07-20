Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed to fans on Instagram Stories that she has ‘found a lump’ in her breast.

The actor, who is best known for playing the role of Mercedes McQueen in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks revealed she had attended Pall Mall medical surgery after making the discovery and shared praise for the “lovely” staff who had helped her following the health scare.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 40-year-old shared an image of herself in a medical treatment centre alongside the caption: "Found a lump in my boob."

She continued to reassure her over half a million followers that thankfully it was "nothing to worry about", and shared praise for the doctors and medical staff who helped her through the terrifying health scare, writing: "Pallmallmedical made sure I was seen to so quickly.. all the staff are so lovely.”

She added: "Turns out nothing to worry about but if u need a fast descreet appointment I would highly recommend them."

It was recently announced that from September Hollyoaks will be reduced to just three weekly episodes, with some cast members set to be axed as the schedule for the Channel 4 soap is reduced.

The Hollyoaks cast members who are set to be let go has not been officially announced, but a number of cast members have already announced they are leaving the soap before the announcement, leading to some dramatic storylines for viewers.

Metcalfe, who has been playing Mercedes McQueen since 2006 and is Hollyoaks longest-running star, will reportedly not be getting the axe much to the relief of fans, with The Sun claiming her legendary character will be staying on as part of the new era of Hollyoaks.

An insider revealed: ‘There has been a lot of speculation about who will be staying on the show and fans will be relieved that Jen is among them.” They continued: “She has been such a big part of the soap for so long and there are still loads of storylines that could work for her. It’s great news for Jen - she really loves being part of the show.”