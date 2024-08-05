Hollyoaks fans are fearful that popular actor Iz Hesketh has secretly quit the soap amid cast cull.

The Channel 4 soap is undergoing major changes after it announced episode and cast cutbacks in February. Now fans fear that actor Iz Hesketh has become the latest star to leave the soap after spotting a major clue on social media.

The actor, 26, made their Hollyoaks debut as Kitty Draper in January. In recent weeks viewers have watched her and boyfriend Beau accidentally kill her father Declan Hawthorne and try to cover it up.

Iz Hesketh recently added new head shots on her Instagram account sparking fears she has secretly quit the soap. Fans quickie commented on the post as one person wrote: “Noooo, Iz just put new headshots on her IG, does that mean kitty's leaving as well?”

A second added: “I think so because Kitty does have to go to prison for what she did. It is a shame and seeing Beau tonight made me feel sad.”

Since February over 20 actors have either been axed or quit the soap including Jamie Lomas, Owen Warner, Glynis Barber and Hollyoaks veteran Stephanie Waring. Stephanie has played Cindy Cunningham for 28 years and the only longest serving cast member to be axed.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.

