EastEnders star Max Boden previously hinted his regret over leaving the soap so could he be heading back to Walford?

Max Bowden, 29, who played Ben Mitchell in EastEnders was recently spotted out with former co-star Jamie Borthwick who plays Jay Brown in the soap. The pair shared a snap on social media of themselves watching the Euros 2024.

According to The Sun it's the first time the duo have been seen in public together since Max left in April. Max joined EastEnders in 2019 taking over the role from Harry Reid. BBC One bosses decided to axe the character leading to the character being sent to prison for a crime he committed in America.

Fans have speculated that Max could be returning to the BBC One soap after seeing him and Jamie together. The actor previously hinted that he regretted leaving EastEnders after he shared a poignant quote on Instagram.

The quote read: “The quote said: “No one knows what they are doing. Not even the ones with degrees, big job titles or people on your vision board. Everyone is just trying loudly, failing loudly, and trying again. And so should you.”

Since leaving the soap Max has gone on to work on the adaptation of Sebastian Faulks’ war novel Birdsong and plays Jack Firebrace.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

