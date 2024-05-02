Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans watched as Nadine Keller’s (Jazzy Phoenix) baby lie was exposed on Wednesday night's episode (May 1).

The sex worker arrived back in Walford a few weeks ago to inform her former flame Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) that she was pregnant with his baby. Although not everyone was convinced she was telling the truth. Jay’s step-daughter Lexi caught Nadine drinking vodka and had been suspicious of her ever since.



In last night’s episode Billy Mitchell’s dad Stevie exposed Nadine for the liar that she is after revealing her baby bump was a fake.

EastEnders Spoilers ahead* In scene’s airing tonight Jay is left to deal with the aftermath of Nadine’s lie and is comforted by Stevie Mitchell. Could this be a chance for Stevie to reconcile with the Mitchell family?

Fans had previously labelled Jay Brown as a fool for believing Nadine without any DNA proof he was the father of her ‘baby’. According to Digital Spy, actor Jamie Borthwick explained why he thinks Jay was easily sucked in by Nadine’s lie. He said “We all know Jay, he’s a good man as Perry Fenwick [Billy] calls him, a good man, so he certainly lives up to responsibility.”

“I think he’s sucked into this dream, he buys into it, he absolutely has no reason to not believe so he’s all for it and he steps up when called upon because he is a good man.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.