EastEnders fans are calling out the BBC One soap for its new relationship twist storyline. Jay Brown (Mitchell), played by Jamie Borthwick, 29, recently found out that sex worker Nadine Keller (Jazzy Phoenix) is pregnant with his baby.

The pair had a brief romance but Jay ended it after his family became concerned over her obvious resemblance to wife Lola who died from brain cancer in May 2023.

Jay hasn't even questioned the paternity of the baby or asked for a DNA test. However, step-daughter Lexi is already becoming suspicious after she sees Nadine secretly drinking vodka.

Widower Jay will also help Nadine with a new home for her and the baby. In Tuesday night’s episode Jay explained to Billy: “Well no, I'm going to find some money, put it together, and put it down as a deposit on a flat for her, a place of her own, you know, for her and the baby.”

EastEnders fans have slammed the storyline and calling out Jay for being a “complete fool.” Taking to X one person wrote: “There’s no way callum would allow drug-dealing nadine to move into his tiny flat and neither would billy or honey. Even Jay is being written like a complete fool just to drive the plot forward.”

Another commented: “They can't even follow their own out of character writing because apparently Jay forgot that Lexi said she wouldn't mind having a baby sister and just keeps harping on that she's lying about Nadine drinking vodka! More this goes, the more annoyed I am.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

