EastEnders set to air special episode amid Yolande Trueman’s sexual assault storyline
EastEnders actors Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman) and Rudolph Walker (Patrick Trueman) will take centre stage in a poignant two-hander episode set to air in May. The episode will centre around the couple as Patrick discovers that his wife Yolande was sexually assaulted.
A few weeks ago Yolande was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton, a man who had become a close friend and confidante. She has since struggled to come to terms with the assault from a man whom she believed she could trust. But now Yolande will break her silence and open up to Patrick.
It will end weeks of confusion for Patrick who has been concerned over his wife's well-being. He will now begin the difficult journey in trying to process what has happened and how best to support Yolande.
According to PA EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “When you have a story that deserves time and space to explore, and you have talent like Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker, it felt only right to produce an EastEnders two-hander episode.
This conversation is the most difficult that Yolande and Patrick will ever have, and an episode dedicated to them gives us a chance to tell this story truthfully and authentically. I’m in awe of the performances Angela and Rudolph have given and [how] they’ve handled such a challenging and sensitive subject matter.”
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer and the special episode will air on Tuesday May 7.
