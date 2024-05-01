Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans are hedging their bets over a potential return to Albert Square for a hugely popular - but dead - character.

Actor Ricky Norwood, known for playing Fatboy Chubb on the BBC soap, was recently spotted in the company of Natalie Cassidy and Jamie Borthwick, who play Sonia Fowler and Jay Brown respectively. The trio were filmed singing Rewind by Craig David together, which was then published on a TikTok fan account.

Eastenders actor Ricky Norwood. (Picture: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “They’ve had a year full of great storylines. Christmas was fantastic. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they’ve got to do is give me a call.”

Norwood returned to the soap briefly in 2019, despite his character being dead. Fatboy came back to the show via a flashback scene, after his character was killed off when Ronnie Mitchell ordered a hit on her husband Vincent Hubbard. Fatboy was caught in the middle and was killed instead of Vincent - who found the remains of his son in the boot of a crushed car.