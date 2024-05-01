EastEnders character Fatboy "back from the dead" as Ricky Norwood reunited with BBC soap cast
and live on Freeview channel 276
EastEnders fans are hedging their bets over a potential return to Albert Square for a hugely popular - but dead - character.
Actor Ricky Norwood, known for playing Fatboy Chubb on the BBC soap, was recently spotted in the company of Natalie Cassidy and Jamie Borthwick, who play Sonia Fowler and Jay Brown respectively. The trio were filmed singing Rewind by Craig David together, which was then published on a TikTok fan account.
Now, fans are speculating whether Norwood might actually return to our screens, after recently taking part in ITV’s Dancing On Ice. He says that all EastEnders producers would need to do is reach out to him.
Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “They’ve had a year full of great storylines. Christmas was fantastic. So if they ever needed Fatboy back in the Square, all they’ve got to do is give me a call.”
Norwood returned to the soap briefly in 2019, despite his character being dead. Fatboy came back to the show via a flashback scene, after his character was killed off when Ronnie Mitchell ordered a hit on her husband Vincent Hubbard. Fatboy was caught in the middle and was killed instead of Vincent - who found the remains of his son in the boot of a crushed car.
It’s hard to see how a character who was crushed like a garlic clove could ever come back full-time, but perhaps there are other avenues for Norwood to return to Albert Square - a long-lost identical twin, maybe?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.