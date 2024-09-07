Married father of four Jermaine Jenas was sacked last month from his BBC presenting roles on both Match Of The Day and The One Show after he admitted to sending ‘inappropriate texts’ to two co-workers at the channel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Match of The Day and The One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas is facing fresh claims that he bombarded a woman with messages whilst the World Cup was taking place in Qatar. The Daily Mail has reported that “A woman who organised events during the World Cup in Qatar has told how Jermaine Jenas begged her for bikini photos before asking 'You want my boy now?' - and sending her a picture of his manhood – while working as a BBC pundit.”

According to the Daily Mail, “The woman, 38, met him in December 2022 after going to capital Doha to work for an events firm organising high-end parties at one of the city's top five-star hotels.” Jermaine Jenas is reportedly denying these latest claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas reportedly bombarded woman with unsolicited messages during Qatar World Cup | Getty Images

In an interview last month with The Sun, Jermaine Jenas said: “I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology — especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry.

"I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self- sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard."

Jermaine Jenas is married to Ellie and the couple share three children together, daughters Geneva and Olivia and a son, Jacob. Jermaine also has an older daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship. She lives with her mother in the States.