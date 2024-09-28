Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A little boy who died suddenly returning from Tenerife where he had been on holiday with is family was "very, very unexpected", say his family.

A nine-year-old boy died on his way home from a family holiday in Tenerife, with his devastated family saying they "don't have a clue what happened". Freddie Pritchard was making his way home to Wales after a break in the Med with his family on September 24 when he died suddenly, with a family member saying it was "very, very unexpected".

"He was the biggest character, and was so funny - he was always having a laugh," said Freddie's aunt, Jessica Tomlinson. "Everybody that met Freddie instantly fell in love with his cheeky smile and mischievous ways. He was the biggest character I’ll ever meet and nothing will be the same without him. Freddie was the kindest little boy and had so many friends.

"What happened was very, very unexpected. He did not fall ill or anything like that. We have no answers and as of yet we don't have a clue as to what happened. Fred was the best uncle, his brother had a baby, and he idolised Arabella who was his little niece. He learnt how to swim on his holiday, and was so proud of himself, and taught his mum how to swim too.

"Freddie had such a close relationship with all of his cousins who were more like brothers, sisters as they spent nearly every day together and were so close in age. All of the kids are going to miss him so much."

Freddie's school, All Saints in Wrexham, has announced plans for a tree to be planted in his memory in tribute to the adventurer who loved the outdoors. As a tribute to Fred, we have planned with All Saints School for a Freddie’s buddy bench in school because he wanted everyone to be kind to each other and for nobody to be alone," Jessica added.

He was a keen football player for his team Gresford Athletic, where he had [played] since he was six, and supported Wrexham and Liverpool. A post on the Gresford Athletic FC Facebook page also paid tribute. A message from his coach, Matt, read: “As a coaching team, we have worked with Freddie since the age of six when he began his footballing journey with GAJFC.

“We have seen Freddie blossom as a player, teammate and a lovely person. Freddie was a well-loved member of the team and was developing into a good footballer with a fierce left foot, who scored lots of goals for us. The coaches, players and parents will all miss Freddie dearly, but he will always be with us in our hearts and he won't be forgotten.”

All Gresford Athletic teams, including Junior, Under 17s, Reserves and First Team, held either a minute’s silence or minute’s applause as a mark of respect for Freddie and to show condolences to “his family, friends and teammates”.

A GoFundMe, organised to raise money to go toward the cost of Freddie's funeral, has already raised over £6,000. Some of the money from the donations are also being given to the Cheshire Ambulance Service, the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Alder Hey Snowdrop suite.