Renowned film producer Robert Watts, best known for his work on the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, has died at the age of 86.

According to a statement from his representative, Julian Owen of Alliance Agents, Watts died at his home in East Sussex on Monday. Owen told The Hollywood Reporter: "We were with him for a decade, taking him to conventions all over the world, where he could connect with fans and talk about his career."

Watts' career spanned several decades, beginning with roles as a production manager and location manager. He gained recognition as a production supervisor on Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), the first film in the iconic original trilogy, marking the beginning of his collaboration with filmmaker George Lucas and Lucasfilm.

Watts later served as an associate producer on The Empire Strikes Back(1980) and co-producer on Return of the Jedi (1983). His late brother, Jeremy Bulloch, portrayed the iconic character Boba Fett in the latter two films. Watts' partnership with Lucas extended beyond Star Wars, as he also worked on the original Indiana Jones trilogy, including Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981),The Temple of Doom( 1984), and The Last Crusade (1989).

In addition to his work with Lucas and director Steven Spielberg, Watts was involved in producing other major films, such as Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988), An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991), and Alive (1993). Earlier in his career, he worked as a production manager on Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues and fans. Longtime collaborator and producer Frank Marshall posted on X: "We have sadly lost another great one, Robert Watts, a producer on ALIVE and many STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES movies. He was loved by all who worked with him, and I learned a lot from his vast knowledge, wonderful spirit, and sense of humor. Sail on, dear friend, sail on."

ITV News presenter David Whiteley also paid tribute, saying: "This one hurts a hell of a lot. Farewell to a movie legend, a wonderful Hollywood producer but above all a good friend. We first met @starwars production supervisor Robert Watts @ElstreeStudios to film his contribution to our Star Wars documentary ‘The Galaxy Britain Built’. His stories fascinating. A true ranconteur!

“His kindness and support for us, unwavering. He even wrote the foreword to my book. Nothing ever too much trouble. But above all, we became friends, with his assistant the lovely Sue, we loved our get togethers and lunches near his home too.

“He helped bring the world so much joy with Star Wars, Indiana Jones, the list goes on. Robert was a true giant of Hollywood, with a great sense of humour, wit & intelligence but all with such humility and was always overwhelmed when meeting his fans at conventions. Thank you Robert. For everything. The Force will be with you, always.”