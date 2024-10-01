Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial ex-Major League Baseball player Pete Rose, who was banned from the sport for gambling, has died at the age of 83.

Rose’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson for Clark County in Nevada, who said that he passed away on Monday (September 30). His cause of death has not been determined yet.

The sportsman still holds the record as the all-time MLB hits leader, having played the sport from 1963 until 1986 for 24 season. His most prominent period came as part of the Cincinnati Reds, during which Rose was nicknamed ‘Charlie Hustle’.

Playing as a switch hitter, he broke records to lead the tally in all-time hits at 4,256, alongside playing 3,562 games ad gaining 15,890 plate appearances. Rose was named as the National League MVP in 1973 and the World Series MVP in 1975.

Pete Rose, the all-time MLB hits leader, has died at the age of 83. | Getty Images

His career in MLB came to an abrupt end when he was found to have been gambling on games while playing for and managing the Cincinnati Reds, including on some of his own matches. In 1989, Rose was handed a lifetime ban from playing baseball in the MLB, which ruled him ineligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rose initially denied the claims of gambling, but confessed to betting on matches in 2004. In 2015, the soon-to-be US President Donald Trump even backed his inclusion on the Hall of Fame list, tweeting: “Can’t believe Major League Baseball just rejected @PeteRose_14 for the Hall of Fame. He’s paid the price. So ridiculous - let him in!”

Cincinnati Red paid tribute to their former player and arguable hall of Famer. The team said: “The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose.2

MLB also said: “Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace.”

He still remains a contentious figure in the sport for fans, with many still split over his legacy. One fan said: “Do the right thing MLB. Put him in the HOF [Hall of Fame]. He should’ve already been in”, while another added: “He should not be in the hall of fame he broke the rules.”

His former teammates also paid tribute. Johnny Bench, whom he played with at the Cincinnati Reds, said that he was “devastated” by Rose’s death, adding that he was feeling a “deep sense of loss”.