Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony Award-winning stage actor Gavin Creel has died at the age of 48, just two months after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his partner Alex Temple Ward, who confirmed that Creel had succumbed to metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, which he had only been diagnosed with in July. Creel was a beloved member of the New York theatre community and was noted for his roles in major productions such as Hello Dolly! and Into The Woods throughout his two decades on the Broadway stage, as well as making a splash in the UK’s West End with his Olivier Award-winning performance in Book Of Mormon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his Broadway debut in 2002 as Jimmy Smith in the original production of Thoroughly Modern Millie, for which he also received his first Tony Award nomination. His second nomination came for his role of Claude in Hair, while he finally scooped the Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Musical award in 2017 for Hello Dolly!.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the transition to TV, appearing in the Ryan Murphy show American Horror Stories. He also provided voice acting for the animated show Tangled: The Series.

Broadway star Gavin Creel has died at the age of 48, just two months after being diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma. | Getty Images

Tributes have poured in from his fans and colleagues. Bette Midler, whom Creel appeared alongside in Hello Dolly! wrote: "Beloved by the Broadway community, the radiant actor Gavin Creel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in "Hello Dolly" and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he's gone. What a loss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ted Lasso and stage actress Hannah Waddingham wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I’ve just had to sit down. I keep rereading his name thinking everyone’s got it wrong. Not this man, not this beautiful, smiley, talented man. The absolute real deal, talent pouring out of every pore. I'm heartbroken you've gone Gavin. I hope to see you again my friend. God I'm shaken to my core."

Frozen actress and Broadway legend Idina Menzel added: “Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels. I love you so much.”

Creel is survived by mum Nancy Clemens Creel, dad James William Creel, sisters Heather Elise Creel, Allyson Jo Creel and his partner, Alex Temple Ward. The family have said that funeral plans will be kept private but that a memorial will be planned for the future, adding that any gift in Creel’s memory should be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.