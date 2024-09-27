Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary BBC snooker commentator Clive Everton has died aged 87.

The sporting industry is in mourning following the announcement of Everton’s death earlier today (Friday September 27), and many tributes are being left to the late star on social media.

Everton worked for the BBC for more than three decades after first joining the corporation in the 1970s. He also founded the Snooker Scene magazine, which he edited for half a century.

Everton first covered snooker for BBC radio in 1972, when Alex Higgins won his first world title. His network TV commentary career began at the 1978 World Championship.

He was also a talented player, reaching the 1975 and 1977 world amateur billiards semi-finals and rising to ninth in the world rankings. Over the course of his career he also wrote close to 30 books about snooker and billiards,

His skill also extended beyond snooker and he also covered Wimbledon for The Times of India, rugby for the Sunday Telegraph and football for The Times. He played tennis himself for Worcestershire for 13 years until 1974.

Clive Everton, who has died at the age of 87, was appointed an MBE in 2019. Photo by Getty Images. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Everton was also appointed MBE in the 2019 birthday honours for services to snooker.

In tribute to him, The World Snooker Tour said: "Everton was one of snooker's greatest ever commentators and voice of the sport. Everton devoted his life to snooker and covered some of the sport's most historic moments as a broadcaster and journalist."

Snooker commentator Dave Hendon said: "The Voice of Snooker is silent now but will forever be remembered by the sport he loved. A giant of broadcasting and journalism. A much valued colleague and friend. We all owe him so much."

There have also been many tributes from snooker players. Dennis Taylor, who won the world title in 1985: “So sad to hear of the passing of Clive Everton. A wonderful commentator and was a pleasure to work with for so many years. Condolences to all his family. RIP.”

The 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy: “Sad to hear of the passing of snooker broadcasting royalty Clive Everton. Amazing twist of irony that players are competing this week for a trophy named in his honour. Impeccable timing until the end. Rest in peace Clive.”

Neil Robertson, the 2010 world champion: “So sad. A voice I had heard many times from when I used to get video tapes of snooker sent to Australia as a kid. Meeting and have him commentate on my first televised matches meant so much. It made me feel part of the snooker family. Clive, I’m sure, was an inspiration to many of the great commentators we have today and warmed the hearts of millions watching at home. RIP.”

In his later life, Everton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which meant he was unable to travel to snooker tournaments. This is also reported to have contributed to him choosing to stop editing Snooker scene in November 2022.

The news of his death comes as players at this week's British Open in Cheltenham are competing for the Clive Everton Trophy, which was named in his honour two years ago.

A cause for his death has not yet been announced at the time of writing.