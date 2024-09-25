TikToker Kubra Aykut died aged 26 after falling from fifth floor apartment in apparent suicide
Turkish social media influencer Kubra Aykut, who gained fame online for her wedding without a groom video, died after falling from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district.
The incident, happened on the evening of Monday (September 23). Authorities are actively investigating the case. It is said that the 26-year-old left a suicide note, but according to local news reports it’s not clear if Aykut died because of suicide or an accident.
Aykut reportedly left behind a suicide note, which read: “I jumped of my own free will. Because I don’t want to live anymore. Take good care of Fistik. I was good to everyone in my life, but I couldn’t be good to myself.
“Living as a good person gave me nothing. In this life, be selfish. That way, you will be happy. I’ve been struggling for days, but no one noticed. I’m leaving because I love myself and want to think about myself for once. I’m sorry. Kubra Aykut.”
Fistik is believed to be her pet. She is also said to have given the password to her phone, and posed a final question in the note: “How surprised are you now, right?”
Aykut, who had one million followers on her TikTok account and 207,000 followers on her Instagram account, was found by security staff at the apartment block who called the police. A large number of police, crime scene investigation and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, as reported by local news, but she could not be saved.
Following her death, Aykut’s body was moved to a private hospital morgue. The investigation in to her death remains ongoing, and authorities are gathering evidence and speaking to those close to Aykut.
According to a local news report, the star’s funeral took place earlier today (Wednesday September 25).
- If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.
