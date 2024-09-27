Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to an online obituary, Madonna’s stepmother Joan Ciccone “passed away peacefully” after a short battle with a “very aggressive cancer.”

Madonna’s stepmother Joan Ciccone, who was married to the megastar’s father Silvio Ciccone for 58 years, has died at the age of 81. Joan Ciccone was born on February 3 in Taylor, Michigan, USA and attended both Holy Redeemer in Detroit and Henry Ford Community.

Joan Ciccone worked as a dental assistant and married Madonna’s father on April 16, 1966. He had been widowed and was father to six children, Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher and Melanie Ciccone. She became a mother to Joey Ciccone in 1967, but he tragically passed away from a heart defect and he died in hospital.

Joan went on to have daughter Jennifer in 1968 and Mario in 1969. She opened a childcare centre and later helped operate Ciccone Vineyard and Winery when she moved with her husband to Suttons Bay in Michigan.

When did Madonna’s mother die?

Madonna’s mother, also called Madonna, was only 30 when she died of breast cancer, Madonna was five years old when her mum died and eight years old when her father Silvio married her stepmother Joan. On 12 May 2024, Madonna took to Instagram to talk about her mother and said: “I stood on stage for 81 shows, staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window.

Madonna's stepmum Joan has died at the age of 81 | Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

“I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her.

“Nobody told me my mother was dying- I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep which explains My Tumultuous relationship with sleep.

“Tonight all of my children sleep Under one roof which is Rare and comforting. They grow up too fast and spin out in different directions. And yes I have a hard time letting go.

“When I stepped up on the stage and looked up at my mothers face every night I said hello I said goodbye I said Thank you I hope you’re proud of me. I said Please protect me and keep me sane.

Madonna ended her post by writing “Happy Mother’s Day.”

For Mother’s Day 2023, she also paid tribute to her mum and said: “I miss my mother every day. And have fantasised for decades of what it must be like to have a mother to call on for help, guidance, care And wisdom and yet I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that.”

Madonna went on to say “And dear Mother.. Wherever you are. I hope you are happy with your grandchildren! I often imagine you singing and dancing with us in the kitchen”

What was Madonna’s relationship like with her stepmother?

When Madonna appeared on Larry King in 2002, she spoke about her relationship with her stepmother and said:“I mean truthfully, I didn’t accept my stepmother when I was growing up. In retrospect, I think that was really hard on her. She was [trying] … I’m very close to my father and I didn’t want to accept change in my life.”

In February 2023, Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66. He reportedly was homeless for many years and at one point was said to have lived under a bridge. He also had issues with alcoholism.

