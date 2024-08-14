Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music icon Madonna is currently reportedly staying at Dolce and Gabbana’s villa in Portofino where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, it belongs to Italian fashion designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. Not only did Kourney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker choose it as part of their wedding festivities, but so did Australian pop superstar Sia.

Superstar Madonna is the latest star to reportedly be staying at Villa Olivetta and she has been joined on her getaway by her new rumoured boyfriend Akeem Morris. The pair were seen enjoying lunch with friends and going for a walk in Portofino.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Madonna's new boyfriend Akeem Morris and when does she turn 66? | Getty Images

Who is Akeem Morris?

Akeem Morris is a Jamaican born football player who played at college and was briefly at Oyster Bay United FC in New York. In August 2022, he worked with Madonna when she appeared on the cover of Paper Magazine, the story was entitled, ‘Madonna is the Wildest Party Favor.”

He took to his Instagram after the collaboration and said: "Jus a yute from Spanish Town 🇯🇲 Thank you for the opportunity 🙏🏽💥@madonna @papermagazine

The couple then celebrated the Fourth of July together at The Standard in New York. Madonna shared a photograph of he and Akeem watching the fireworks on her Instagram and the caption said: "Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥"

When is Madonna’s 66th birthday?

Madonna turns 66 on 16 August and is reportedly planning to celebrate with a party at the Teatro Grande, the 2,200-year-old amphitheatre in Pompeii. Madonna and ‘boyfriend’ Akeem are bound to want to celebrate her birthday in style as the seven-time Grammy winner has had a ‘near death’ experience that she recently opened up about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madonna had a serious bacterial infection that resulted in her spending four days in an induced coma last year. After coming out of hospital, she wrote on her Instagram that "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.” She also said that "As a mother you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before."

How much is Madonna worth?

With a reported fortune of $850 million, Madonna is the third richest female musician in the world. Taylor Swift is the second richest female musician, and is worth $1.3B whilst Rihanna is first with a fortune of $1.4B.