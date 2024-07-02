Thanks to the earnings from her Eras tour, Taylor Swift officially became a billionaire in October 2023 and according to Forbes,“is the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances.” It would seem that everybody is a Swiftie, including Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who were recently seen watching her in London, whilst the likes of Hollywood actress Julia Roberts watched her in Dublin.

However, of course Taylor Swift is not the only hugely successful female pop star in the world, what about the likes of Madonna and Rihanna, how does Taylor’s fortune compare to theirs?

When it comes to the Taylor Swift/Madonna comparison, many have said that it was the likes of Madonna who paved the way for Taylor Swift. However earlier this year, Taylor Swift owned the entire top 10 on the Hot 100, and Madonna is second to her in terms of this. If you are curious to see if Madonna is wealthier than Taylor Swift or vice versa, do read on…

1 . Rihanna Rihanna has a fortune of $1.4B and co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury retailer LVMH | getty Share

2 . Taylor Swift Although Taylor Swift is currently second to Rihanna when it comes to the crown of richest female musician in the world, it won't be long before she surpasses her. Taylor is worth $1.3B | getty Share

3 . Madonna With a fortune of $850 million, Madonna is the third richest female musician the world | getty Share