Madonna has reflected on the “miraculous recovery” she made after being admitted to hospital with a “life-threatening illness” a year ago.

The US pop superstar, 65, spent time in intensive care with a “serious bacterial infection” which led to her rescheduling the North American leg of her Celebration Tour.

She later kicked off the tour in October at The O2 in London before moving to the US, Canada and Mexico. A year on from her health scare, she celebrated how far she has come with her recovery by sharing a selection of photos of her celebrating American Independence Day.

The Queen of Pop wrote: “Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

In June 2023, Madonna postponed the original start date of her tour in Canada after her talent manager Guy Oseary announced that a “serious bacterial infection” led to a stay of several days in intensive care.

During the tour’s first show in London, the singer said: “It was a crazy year for me as well and I didn’t think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was. But the angels were protecting me and my children were there, and my children always save me every time.”

The show was a celebration of her four-decade career, featuring more than 40 songs from her back catalogue, a host of extravagant outfits and a variety of theatrical stage set-ups.

