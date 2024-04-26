Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Madonna has shared behind-the-scenes photos of her children in a post on Instagram, as she thanked them for their support after her “near-death experience” last year.

The seven-time Grammy winner, aged 65, had to halt her 2023 tour after she contracted a “serious bacterial infection” which landed her in intensive care. Speaking about the experience in March, the singing superstar opened up about her five night hospitalisation at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, telling the audience: “This summer, I had a surprise. It’s called a near death experience.”

Madonna rescheduled her North American shows and kicked off the tour in London in October at The O2 before moving to the US, Canada and Mexico leg. On Friday, (April 26), she will play the 80th show of her Celebration Tour at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City before heading to Brazil for performance at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, on May 4.

On Thursday, (April 25) she took to Instagram to share photos of her “talented children” on stage with her during the tour, whilst in the caption she thanked them for carrying her “through this journey”.

Madonna wrote: “I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.

“Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me. There enthusiasm kept me going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! (I) am so very proud of all of them.

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them. And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I.”

How many children does Madonna have?

Madonna has six children, she shares eldest Lourdes, 27, with Carlos Leon and Rocco, 23, with Guy Ritchie. She has four adopted children from Malawi: David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Estere and Stella, 11.