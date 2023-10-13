The Queen of Pop is finally performing at London’s The O2 Arena as part of her Celebration tour, but who is supporting her?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I am most certainly envious of those lucky enough to have secured tickets to see Madonna perform at London’s The O2 Arena, as part of her Celebration tour. She will be performing at this venue for a series of six nights (Saturday October 14 to Wednesday October 18, and then Tuesday December 5 and Wednesday December 6).

Her support act for London’s O2 Arena is Bob the Drag Queen. If you are unfamiliar with Bob the Drag Queen, he is better known as the comic actor Caldwell Tidicure. According to Bob the Drag Queen’s own website, “The alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicure, ‘Bob the Drag Queen’ describes herself as ‘hilarious, beautiful, talented and …humble.” The website goes on to say that “Bob’s unabashed confidence won her the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ on season 8 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob the Drag Queen will be the support act at Madonna's Celebration tour concert at London's O2. Photographs by Get

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Billboard in September 2023, Bob The Drag Queen discussed her first encounter with Madonna and how the support act gig came about. “She DM’d my mom on Instagram, because she thought it was my Instagram,” Bob revealed. “My mom texted me like, ‘Madonna wants to work with me!’ I was like, ‘Mom, I’m pretty sure she thinks you’re me. It came so close to being my mom on tour with Madonna instead of me.”

Madonna and Bob the Drag Queen’s first encounter came about when Bob was a host for Madonna’s New York Pride show at Terminal 5 in 2022. It was Madonna’s daughter Lourdes who recommended Bob the Drag queen to host the event.

Billboard also reported that “Fans spotted Bob in Madonna’s tour announcement video in which the star had a series of her celebrity friends-including Diplo, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black and Lil Wayne-join her in for a game of Truth or Dare. As Bob tells it, no one in the video knew what was supposed to happen until the cameras started rolling.”

When will Bob the Drag Queen be on stage at London’s O2?