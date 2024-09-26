Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Low, the legendary New Zealand-born country singer, has died at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer.

His daughter, Maria, confirmed the news in a statement on social media as she paid tribute to her father’s life and career, which spanned over six decades.

In an emotional Facebook post, Maria wrote: "His music will live on forever. Eddie Low passed away peacefully at 7.45am Saturday, September 2024, with loved ones at his side. Born into poverty on 14 May 1943, Eddie's life was marked by extraordinary resilience, determination, and talent. Eddie will be remembered as a beloved musician, a trailblazer, and a source of inspiration for all who knew him."

The Songs of Home singer, who was legally blind from birth due to German measles, had a vibrant career that saw him release more than 20 albums and become known as "the voice in a million" for his upbeat country performances. He was a beloved figure across New Zealand, Australia, and internationally, performing regularly and captivating audiences with his unique talent.

Just months before his death, Low had been touring New Zealand with his band, The Highway Men, continuing to share his music despite his health challenges. In 2006, he was awarded Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Maria added: “Eddie’s talents were not limited to music, as he was also an outstanding track and field athlete, training in running with the late, great Peter Snell, gaining his black belt in karate under the great sensei Len Monk, and becoming an international blind golfing champion.

“He never thought of his blindness as a disability – it was just something he happened to have. His only fear was that people would think he couldn’t do something because of his sight, but if anything, it made him even more stubborn, more determined, to prove he could do anything others could do, and more.

“The odds were stacked against Dad from the beginning, but he beat them one by one. He never knew how talented he was and how much he inspired all of us as well as other singers and musicians," she said.

Low is survived by his three children, Taniya, Dayne, and Maria. His wife, Kathleen, the mother of his children, sadly passed away in February 2019.

The family will hold a service in Christchurch, which will be livestreamed. A special tribute concert is being planned in 2025 to honour Eddie's life, music and legacy.