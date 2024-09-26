Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis, died of a bowel obstruction.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on 12 January 2023 and when first responders were dispatched to her home in Calabasas in California, she was in cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie Preseley had undergone weight-loss surgery a few years prior to her death which had led to adhesions which caused the bowel obstruction.

In a new interview with People magazine, actress Riley Keough discusses how she believes the grief her mother suffered after the death of Lisa Marie’s son and Riley’s brother Benjamin had an impact on her passing. Riley said:“My mom tried her best to find strength for me and my younger sisters after Ben died, but we knew how much pain she was in,” and also said: “My mom physically died from the after effects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart.”

Riley and her brother Benjamin’s father was Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, Lisa Marie also had twins Finley and Harper with ex Michael Lockwood.

Benjamin Keough died on 12 July 2020 and was only 27 years old at the time of his death. The manner of his death was listed a suicide, the cause of his death was a shotgun wound.

The BBC reported that “Lisa Marie had previously described Keough's resemblance to her famous father as "just uncanny".

“Footage of Keough and his siblings featured in the 2012 music video for Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous duet" with Elvis, I Love You Because.

“Her close relationship with her son, whose middle name was Storm, also apparently inspired the title track on her third album, Storm & Grace, released in 2012.”

In Lisa Marie Presley’s final Instagram post before her death, she talked about grief and said:"Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about grief... I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way."