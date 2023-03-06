American actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has starred in major films including Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan Lucky

Keough has been acting professionally since 2010 and in that time has appeared in some of the most popular and highest-grossing films of the last decade. This is everything you need to know about American actress Riley Keough, and what you may have seen her in:

Riley Keough

Who is Riley Keough?

Riley Keough, 33, is the daughter of musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. She was born in California and was raised primarily by her father in Los Angeles and Hawaii. She also spent time with her mother at the Graceland Estate in Memphis.

Keough began modelling at the age of 15 and landed her first screen role in 2010 - since then she has appeared in 27 feature films and TV series, as well as several music videos. Keough married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen - he has worked on films such as The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The Great Gatsby, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Suicide Squad.

She had a brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and has two half-sisters, twins Harper and Finley, from her mother’s fourth marriage to Michael Lockwood. Keough’s mother Lisa, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on 12 January aged 54, Priscilla confirmed. Keough has not yet publicly commented on her mother’s death.

Priscilla said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known".

Chris Pratt and Riley Keough in The Terminal List

What has Riley Keough starred in?

Keough’s first screen role came in 2010 when she starred as singer Marie Currie alongside Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning in the biopic The Runaways. This was folllowed by leading roles in thriller The Good Doctor and horror romance Jack & Diane.

She then had smaller roles in the big budget films Magic Mike, where she played Nora, and Mad Max: Fury Road in which she played Capable. It was whilst filming reshoots for Mad Max that Keough met her future husband, Bet Smith-Petersen, who was working in the stunts department.

Keough’s breakthrough role came in 2016 when she secured the lead role of Christine Reade in drama series The Girlfriend Experience, a Starz show about the relationships between high end escorts and their clients. Keough earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the series.

Other major film credits include drama films American Honey and The Devil All the Time and the crime comedy Logan Lucky. Keough’s other TV roles include appearances in Riverdale and Calls, and a major role in the Chris Pratt 2022 action thriller The Terminal List.

Keough also worked as a director and producer on the 2022 film War Pony, a drama about two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The film marked Keough’s directorial debut and she won the Caméra d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival for it.