A journeyman footballer who also played for his country has died age 48.

Alton Meiring, best known for his stint with Bafana Bafana, played for a number of clubs throughout South Africa - including the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Golden Arrows and Hellenic. He even earned two caps for the South African national team.

Now, the footballer - who had turned his hand to coaching youth teams, has died. Johannesburg-based Luso Africa FC, where he had most recently been coaching, confirmed the news over social media.

Former South Africa striker and Luso Africa FC coach Alton Meiring has died age 48. | Instagram

A club statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of coach Alton Meiring. He has been a big supporter of our club, contributing to multiple teams over the last few seasons, from juniors to seniors, and even our ladies' team.

“We are deeply grateful for his knowledge and assistance. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Speaking to News24, club chairman of football Joe da Silva added: “The parents loved him. Our girls players, yesterday, were crying - he is a hell of a loss.

“They're going to miss him, because he has really helped them develop. He is a very good development coach. He is going to be missed terribly.

“His advice to youngsters in terms of how to attack and score goals was invaluable.”